Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAGE. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Investec initiated coverage on Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pagegroup to a sector performer rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pagegroup to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 525.56 ($6.91).

Shares of Pagegroup stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 478.40 ($6.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. Pagegroup has a 12-month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.57.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total value of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

