Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PANL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.21. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $118.89 million for the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

