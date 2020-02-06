Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys 139 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $62,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.83. The company had a trading volume of 773,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,425. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.