Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viewray worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in Viewray by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 533,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 193,750 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Viewray by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period.

Get Viewray alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Viewray stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Viewray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.