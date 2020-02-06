Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 939 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

