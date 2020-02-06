Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,735,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 533,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,007,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

