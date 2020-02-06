Parallel Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $2,483,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

