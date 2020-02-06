Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,304 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 30.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of HP by 30.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 288.4% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 103.8% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,060 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, AI Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the third quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 126,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HPQ stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

