Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.88 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other Paramount Group news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $149,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $179,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Paramount Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Paramount Group by 805.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.