Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

PH traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.85. 966,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $212.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

