Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Trading Up 5.3%

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.47, approximately 5,339,370 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,963,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PE shares. TheStreet raised Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

