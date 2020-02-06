Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $25.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,474.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,411.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,283.40. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.65.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

