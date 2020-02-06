Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

