Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.05. 833,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average is $167.09. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

