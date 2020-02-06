Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 332 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,750. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.