Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 59,980 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,980 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,896. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

