Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Stock Price Up 20.3%

Shares of Pax Global Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) rose 20.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

About Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. It offers Smart POS, ECR, countertop, wireless, mobile, pin pad, and multilane E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories to process a range of electronic payment types, including signature and PIN-based debit cards, credit cards, contactless/radio frequency identification cards, RF-enabled mobile phones, QR code, IC cards, and pre-paid gift and other stored-value cards.

