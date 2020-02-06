PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,602.36 or 0.16679373 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and $170,202.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.04 or 0.05930057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024281 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00129634 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00037026 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010462 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,002 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

