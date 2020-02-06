Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $15.24 on Wednesday, hitting $322.50. 1,707,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $165.12 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.28. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,114,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Paycom Software by 53.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

