Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.69.
NYSE PAYC opened at $322.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $165.12 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
