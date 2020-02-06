Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.69.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $322.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $165.12 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.