Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BTU traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,141. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.