Peabody Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,245 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 989% compared to the average daily volume of 298 call options.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Peabody Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

BTU stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.