PeepCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $301,943.00 and $83.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002147 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 125,481,828,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,281,828,031 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.