Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.68.

PTON traded down $3.39 on Monday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 671,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Peloton has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,993,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,860,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

