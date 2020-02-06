Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

PFLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $467.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.74. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

