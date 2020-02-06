Pentair Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,081 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 725% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.

Shares of PNR opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

