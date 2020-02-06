pEOS Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $81,272.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.77 or 0.03117660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00206093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00134297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

