PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

