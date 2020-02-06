Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

PRFT stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

