Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Aspen Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Aspen Group to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.92. Aspen Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $155,351.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.