Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Joint worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Joint by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Joint by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Joint by 18.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Joint by 7.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Joint by 100.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Joint Corp has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $228.05 million, a PE ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Research analysts expect that Joint Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

