Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for about 2.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 173,214 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 305,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 74,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $538,190.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,024,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,407,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 11,182 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $391,481.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,730.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,900. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.