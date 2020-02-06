Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 259,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,399,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,234. HB Fuller Co has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $52.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

