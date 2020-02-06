Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. CryoPort makes up 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 6,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,865. The firm has a market cap of $680.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other CryoPort news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton purchased 3,356 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

