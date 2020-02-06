Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Boston Partners grew its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after acquiring an additional 772,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,530,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 343,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 242,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.05.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.99. 1,199,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

