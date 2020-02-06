Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,372. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.