Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

