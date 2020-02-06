Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of PRSP stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter valued at $211,000.
