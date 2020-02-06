Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 89,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,504,652. The firm has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

