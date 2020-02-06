PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHAS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of PHAS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 259,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

