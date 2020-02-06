PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHAS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.
Shares of PHAS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 259,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.