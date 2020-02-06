Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 781,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,796,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 181,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $960.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

