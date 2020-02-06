Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 25th

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. 181,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,462. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

