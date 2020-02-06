Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 25th

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.
Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. 181,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,462. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78.
PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
