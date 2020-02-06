Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Phibro Animal Health updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.22 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.15-1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

