Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.15-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $812-828 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.12 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.15-1.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Gabelli downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.78. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

