Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE:PM opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

