Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $90.22. 2,606,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.