Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $66,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.38. 74,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,256. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

