Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 158,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -18.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.76% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

