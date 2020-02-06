Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,367,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 221,326 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.