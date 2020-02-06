Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 1,579 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.41. The stock had a trading volume of 388,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.25. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.