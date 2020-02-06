Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 127.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

PDM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,357. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

